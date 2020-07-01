Rent Calculator
Last updated August 27 2019 at 6:53 PM
1 of 13
705 Windfields Street
705 Windfields Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
705 Windfields Street, Denton, TX 76209
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
One-Story 2-2-1 brick home in Denton. Large open kitchen and dining area. This home features a brick fireplace, large master, covered porch and landscaped yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 705 Windfields Street have any available units?
705 Windfields Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denton, TX
.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denton Rent Report
.
What amenities does 705 Windfields Street have?
Some of 705 Windfields Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 705 Windfields Street currently offering any rent specials?
705 Windfields Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 705 Windfields Street pet-friendly?
No, 705 Windfields Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Denton
.
Does 705 Windfields Street offer parking?
Yes, 705 Windfields Street offers parking.
Does 705 Windfields Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 705 Windfields Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 705 Windfields Street have a pool?
No, 705 Windfields Street does not have a pool.
Does 705 Windfields Street have accessible units?
No, 705 Windfields Street does not have accessible units.
Does 705 Windfields Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 705 Windfields Street has units with dishwashers.
