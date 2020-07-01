All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 703 Denton St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
703 Denton St
Last updated March 28 2019 at 12:08 PM

703 Denton St

703 Denton Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

703 Denton Street, Denton, TX 76201

Amenities

w/d hookup
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Available 07/02/19 3x1 house, central heat and air, washer and dryer connections, fenced yard, near UNT

(RLNE880161)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 703 Denton St have any available units?
703 Denton St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
Is 703 Denton St currently offering any rent specials?
703 Denton St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 703 Denton St pet-friendly?
No, 703 Denton St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 703 Denton St offer parking?
No, 703 Denton St does not offer parking.
Does 703 Denton St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 703 Denton St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 703 Denton St have a pool?
No, 703 Denton St does not have a pool.
Does 703 Denton St have accessible units?
No, 703 Denton St does not have accessible units.
Does 703 Denton St have units with dishwashers?
No, 703 Denton St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 703 Denton St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 703 Denton St has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trinity Pines Apartments
3815 Stuart Road
Denton, TX 76209
Crash Pads II
1111 Eagle Drive
Denton, TX 76201
Westwind Apartments
1710 Sam Bass Blvd
Denton, TX 76205
Oak Meadows
1810 Teasley Ln
Denton, TX 76205
Waterford at Spencer Oaks
2100 Spencer Rd
Denton, TX 76205
Square9
315 South Locust Street
Denton, TX 76201
Mckinney Park
191 Duchess Dr
Denton, TX 76208
Starlite
425 Fulton Street
Denton, TX 76201

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas