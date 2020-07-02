All apartments in Denton
Last updated April 17 2019 at 9:55 AM

702 Wolftrap Dr

702 Wolftrap Dr · No Longer Available
Location

702 Wolftrap Dr, Denton, TX 76209

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
oven
refrigerator
Available 06/03/19 (RLNE2521205)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 702 Wolftrap Dr have any available units?
702 Wolftrap Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 702 Wolftrap Dr have?
Some of 702 Wolftrap Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 702 Wolftrap Dr currently offering any rent specials?
702 Wolftrap Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 702 Wolftrap Dr pet-friendly?
No, 702 Wolftrap Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 702 Wolftrap Dr offer parking?
Yes, 702 Wolftrap Dr offers parking.
Does 702 Wolftrap Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 702 Wolftrap Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 702 Wolftrap Dr have a pool?
No, 702 Wolftrap Dr does not have a pool.
Does 702 Wolftrap Dr have accessible units?
No, 702 Wolftrap Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 702 Wolftrap Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 702 Wolftrap Dr has units with dishwashers.

