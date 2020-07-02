Rent Calculator
All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 702 Wolftrap Dr.
702 Wolftrap Dr
Last updated April 17 2019 at 9:55 AM
1 of 1
702 Wolftrap Dr
702 Wolftrap Dr
·
No Longer Available
Location
702 Wolftrap Dr, Denton, TX 76209
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
Available 06/03/19 (RLNE2521205)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 702 Wolftrap Dr have any available units?
702 Wolftrap Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denton, TX
.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denton Rent Report
.
What amenities does 702 Wolftrap Dr have?
Some of 702 Wolftrap Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 702 Wolftrap Dr currently offering any rent specials?
702 Wolftrap Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 702 Wolftrap Dr pet-friendly?
No, 702 Wolftrap Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Denton
.
Does 702 Wolftrap Dr offer parking?
Yes, 702 Wolftrap Dr offers parking.
Does 702 Wolftrap Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 702 Wolftrap Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 702 Wolftrap Dr have a pool?
No, 702 Wolftrap Dr does not have a pool.
Does 702 Wolftrap Dr have accessible units?
No, 702 Wolftrap Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 702 Wolftrap Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 702 Wolftrap Dr has units with dishwashers.
