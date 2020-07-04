All apartments in Denton
Last updated October 7 2019 at 11:31 PM

6601 ROARING Creek

6601 Roaring Creek · No Longer Available
Location

6601 Roaring Creek, Denton, TX 76226

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6601 ROARING Creek have any available units?
6601 ROARING Creek doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 6601 ROARING Creek have?
Some of 6601 ROARING Creek's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6601 ROARING Creek currently offering any rent specials?
6601 ROARING Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6601 ROARING Creek pet-friendly?
No, 6601 ROARING Creek is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 6601 ROARING Creek offer parking?
Yes, 6601 ROARING Creek offers parking.
Does 6601 ROARING Creek have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6601 ROARING Creek does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6601 ROARING Creek have a pool?
No, 6601 ROARING Creek does not have a pool.
Does 6601 ROARING Creek have accessible units?
No, 6601 ROARING Creek does not have accessible units.
Does 6601 ROARING Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6601 ROARING Creek has units with dishwashers.

