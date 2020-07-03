Rent Calculator
654 Collins
1 of 7
654 Collins
654 W Collins St
·
Location
654 W Collins St, Denton, TX 76201
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
654 Collins Available 07/12/19 MESQUITE RIDGE-GREAT LOCATION-WALK TO UNT !!! - This amazing townhome located in the Mesquite Ridge property is walking distance to UNT.
***Available 7/12/2019***
Schedule your tour today 940-565-9902 ext 1 Tracy
visit www.adamirealty.com to view all of our available properties.
(RLNE3069706)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 654 Collins have any available units?
654 Collins doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denton, TX
.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denton Rent Report
.
What amenities does 654 Collins have?
Some of 654 Collins's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 654 Collins currently offering any rent specials?
654 Collins is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 654 Collins pet-friendly?
Yes, 654 Collins is pet friendly.
Does 654 Collins offer parking?
No, 654 Collins does not offer parking.
Does 654 Collins have units with washers and dryers?
No, 654 Collins does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 654 Collins have a pool?
Yes, 654 Collins has a pool.
Does 654 Collins have accessible units?
No, 654 Collins does not have accessible units.
Does 654 Collins have units with dishwashers?
No, 654 Collins does not have units with dishwashers.
