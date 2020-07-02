All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 654 Collins.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
654 Collins
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

654 Collins

654 West Collins Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

654 West Collins Street, Denton, TX 76201

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
654 Collins Available 07/12/19 MESQUITE RIDGE-GREAT LOCATION-WALK TO UNT !!! - This amazing townhome located in the Mesquite Ridge property is walking distance to UNT.

***Available 7/12/2019***

Schedule your tour today 940-565-9902 ext 1 Tracy

visit www.adamirealty.com to view all of our available properties.

(RLNE3069706)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 654 Collins have any available units?
654 Collins doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 654 Collins have?
Some of 654 Collins's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 654 Collins currently offering any rent specials?
654 Collins is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 654 Collins pet-friendly?
Yes, 654 Collins is pet friendly.
Does 654 Collins offer parking?
No, 654 Collins does not offer parking.
Does 654 Collins have units with washers and dryers?
No, 654 Collins does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 654 Collins have a pool?
Yes, 654 Collins has a pool.
Does 654 Collins have accessible units?
No, 654 Collins does not have accessible units.
Does 654 Collins have units with dishwashers?
No, 654 Collins does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Quarter
1003 Eagle
Denton, TX 76201
Autumn Ridge
3401 Joyce Lane
Denton, TX 76207
Zen
910 Eagle Dr
Denton, TX 76201
Crash Pads II
1111 Eagle Drive
Denton, TX 76201
Fountains of Denton
2401 E McKinney St
Denton, TX 76209
Londonderry Oaks
1721 Teasley Ln
Denton, TX 76210
Waterford at Spencer Oaks
2100 Spencer Rd
Denton, TX 76205
Square9
315 South Locust Street
Denton, TX 76201

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas