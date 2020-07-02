All apartments in Denton
652 W. Collins
Last updated August 7 2019 at 10:26 AM

652 W. Collins

652 W Collins St · No Longer Available
Location

652 W Collins St, Denton, TX 76201

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
-

(RLNE5075787)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 652 W. Collins have any available units?
652 W. Collins doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
Is 652 W. Collins currently offering any rent specials?
652 W. Collins is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 652 W. Collins pet-friendly?
Yes, 652 W. Collins is pet friendly.
Does 652 W. Collins offer parking?
No, 652 W. Collins does not offer parking.
Does 652 W. Collins have units with washers and dryers?
No, 652 W. Collins does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 652 W. Collins have a pool?
No, 652 W. Collins does not have a pool.
Does 652 W. Collins have accessible units?
No, 652 W. Collins does not have accessible units.
Does 652 W. Collins have units with dishwashers?
No, 652 W. Collins does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 652 W. Collins have units with air conditioning?
No, 652 W. Collins does not have units with air conditioning.

