Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 630 Texas Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
630 Texas Street
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:01 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
630 Texas Street
630 Texas Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
630 Texas Street, Denton, TX 76209
Amenities
patio / balcony
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Great rental property walking distance to TWU!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 630 Texas Street have any available units?
630 Texas Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denton, TX
.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denton Rent Report
.
Is 630 Texas Street currently offering any rent specials?
630 Texas Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 630 Texas Street pet-friendly?
No, 630 Texas Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Denton
.
Does 630 Texas Street offer parking?
No, 630 Texas Street does not offer parking.
Does 630 Texas Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 630 Texas Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 630 Texas Street have a pool?
No, 630 Texas Street does not have a pool.
Does 630 Texas Street have accessible units?
No, 630 Texas Street does not have accessible units.
Does 630 Texas Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 630 Texas Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 630 Texas Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 630 Texas Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Quarter
1003 Eagle
Denton, TX 76201
Crash Pads
814 Bernard Street
Denton, TX 76201
Vintage Pads
2424 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
Zen
910 Eagle Dr
Denton, TX 76201
Crash Pads II
1111 Eagle Drive
Denton, TX 76201
The Metro
627 Bernard Street
Denton, TX 76201
Coronado Villas
113 Coronado Dr
Denton, TX 76209
The Vibe
1610 E McKinney St
Denton, TX 76209
Similar Pages
Denton 1 Bedrooms
Denton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with Parking
Denton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
North Richland Hills, TX
Mansfield, TX
Farmers Branch, TX
Rowlett, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
University of North Texas
Texas Woman's University
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas