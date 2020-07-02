All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 629 Rose Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
629 Rose Street
Last updated August 8 2019 at 7:18 AM

629 Rose Street

629 Rose Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

629 Rose Street, Denton, TX 76209

Amenities

recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
REALLY CUTE 2 BEDROOM HOME WITH LARGE FENCED YARD. BUILT IN 1998. HAS BEEN RENOVATED . TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 629 Rose Street have any available units?
629 Rose Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
Is 629 Rose Street currently offering any rent specials?
629 Rose Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 629 Rose Street pet-friendly?
No, 629 Rose Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 629 Rose Street offer parking?
No, 629 Rose Street does not offer parking.
Does 629 Rose Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 629 Rose Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 629 Rose Street have a pool?
No, 629 Rose Street does not have a pool.
Does 629 Rose Street have accessible units?
No, 629 Rose Street does not have accessible units.
Does 629 Rose Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 629 Rose Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 629 Rose Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 629 Rose Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Across The Street
1701 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
Majestic Parc
2700 East Mckinney Street
Denton, TX 76209
Crash Pads II
1111 Eagle Drive
Denton, TX 76201
The Metro
627 Bernard Street
Denton, TX 76201
Fountains of Denton
2401 E McKinney St
Denton, TX 76209
Pace's Crossing
2411 S I-35E
Denton, TX 76210
19TWENTY APARTMENTS
1920 N Ruddell St
Denton, TX 76209
Mckinney Park
191 Duchess Dr
Denton, TX 76208

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas