Denton, TX
629 Rose Street
Last updated August 6 2019 at 3:11 AM
629 Rose Street
629 Rose St
629 Rose St, Denton, TX 76209
recently renovated
oven
oven
recently renovated
REALLY CUTE 2 BEDROOM HOME WITH LARGE FENCED YARD. BUILT IN 1998. HAS BEEN RENOVATED . TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Does 629 Rose Street have any available units?
629 Rose Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
Denton, TX
.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
Denton Rent Report
.
Is 629 Rose Street currently offering any rent specials?
629 Rose Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 629 Rose Street pet-friendly?
No, 629 Rose Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
pet friendly listings in Denton
.
Does 629 Rose Street offer parking?
No, 629 Rose Street does not offer parking.
Does 629 Rose Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 629 Rose Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 629 Rose Street have a pool?
No, 629 Rose Street does not have a pool.
Does 629 Rose Street have accessible units?
No, 629 Rose Street does not have accessible units.
Does 629 Rose Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 629 Rose Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 629 Rose Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 629 Rose Street does not have units with air conditioning.
