629 Chambers Street
Last updated June 30 2019 at 2:01 AM
629 Chambers Street
629 Chambers Street
No Longer Available
Location
629 Chambers Street, Denton, TX 76205
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Recently remodeled. Granite Kitchen countertops. Ready for move it. 3 bedrooms 1 bath, 1 car garage, chain link fenced backyard. Pets will be considered on a case by case bases.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 629 Chambers Street have any available units?
629 Chambers Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
Denton, TX
.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denton Rent Report
.
What amenities does 629 Chambers Street have?
Some of 629 Chambers Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 629 Chambers Street currently offering any rent specials?
629 Chambers Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 629 Chambers Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 629 Chambers Street is pet friendly.
Does 629 Chambers Street offer parking?
Yes, 629 Chambers Street offers parking.
Does 629 Chambers Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 629 Chambers Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 629 Chambers Street have a pool?
No, 629 Chambers Street does not have a pool.
Does 629 Chambers Street have accessible units?
No, 629 Chambers Street does not have accessible units.
Does 629 Chambers Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 629 Chambers Street has units with dishwashers.
