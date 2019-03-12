Spacious 3-2-2 half duplex in North Denton. Wood laminate flooring in the living room and carpet in the bedrooms. First floor master with both additional bedrooms and a full bath upstairs. This home features a brick fireplace and an eat-in kitchen. Refrigerator and washer & dryer included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 625 Wolftrap Drive have?
Some of 625 Wolftrap Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
