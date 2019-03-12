All apartments in Denton
625 Wolftrap Drive
Last updated February 25 2020 at 9:36 PM

625 Wolftrap Drive

625 Wolftrap Drive · No Longer Available
Location

625 Wolftrap Drive, Denton, TX 76209

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
Spacious 3-2-2 half duplex in North Denton. Wood laminate flooring in the living room and carpet in the bedrooms. First floor master with both additional bedrooms and a full bath upstairs. This home features a brick fireplace and an eat-in kitchen. Refrigerator and washer & dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 625 Wolftrap Drive have any available units?
625 Wolftrap Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 625 Wolftrap Drive have?
Some of 625 Wolftrap Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 625 Wolftrap Drive currently offering any rent specials?
625 Wolftrap Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 625 Wolftrap Drive pet-friendly?
No, 625 Wolftrap Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 625 Wolftrap Drive offer parking?
Yes, 625 Wolftrap Drive offers parking.
Does 625 Wolftrap Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 625 Wolftrap Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 625 Wolftrap Drive have a pool?
No, 625 Wolftrap Drive does not have a pool.
Does 625 Wolftrap Drive have accessible units?
No, 625 Wolftrap Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 625 Wolftrap Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 625 Wolftrap Drive has units with dishwashers.

