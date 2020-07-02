All apartments in Denton
624 Uland
624 Uland

624 Uland Street · No Longer Available
Location

624 Uland Street, Denton, TX 76209

Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 624 Uland have any available units?
624 Uland doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
Is 624 Uland currently offering any rent specials?
624 Uland is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 624 Uland pet-friendly?
No, 624 Uland is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 624 Uland offer parking?
No, 624 Uland does not offer parking.
Does 624 Uland have units with washers and dryers?
No, 624 Uland does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 624 Uland have a pool?
No, 624 Uland does not have a pool.
Does 624 Uland have accessible units?
No, 624 Uland does not have accessible units.
Does 624 Uland have units with dishwashers?
No, 624 Uland does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 624 Uland have units with air conditioning?
No, 624 Uland does not have units with air conditioning.

