Last updated November 5 2019 at 3:43 AM

621 Pershing Drive

621 Pershing Drive · No Longer Available
Location

621 Pershing Drive, Denton, TX 76209

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This 2 bedroom and 1 bath home has been newly remodeled. The kitchen has granite counter tops, new cabinets, tile back splash, new appliances that include a dishwasher, range oven, microwave and refrigerator.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 621 Pershing Drive have any available units?
621 Pershing Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 621 Pershing Drive have?
Some of 621 Pershing Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 621 Pershing Drive currently offering any rent specials?
621 Pershing Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 621 Pershing Drive pet-friendly?
No, 621 Pershing Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 621 Pershing Drive offer parking?
No, 621 Pershing Drive does not offer parking.
Does 621 Pershing Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 621 Pershing Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 621 Pershing Drive have a pool?
No, 621 Pershing Drive does not have a pool.
Does 621 Pershing Drive have accessible units?
No, 621 Pershing Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 621 Pershing Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 621 Pershing Drive has units with dishwashers.

