This 2 bedroom and 1 bath home has been newly remodeled. The kitchen has granite counter tops, new cabinets, tile back splash, new appliances that include a dishwasher, range oven, microwave and refrigerator.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 621 Pershing Drive have any available units?
621 Pershing Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 621 Pershing Drive have?
Some of 621 Pershing Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 621 Pershing Drive currently offering any rent specials?
621 Pershing Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.