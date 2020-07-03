All apartments in Denton
621 Coit Street
621 Coit Street

621 Coit Street · No Longer Available
Location

621 Coit Street, Denton, TX 76201

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Super location next to UNT. 3-1, includes fridge, washer, and dryer. Home boast custom features throughout and a king size backyard for fun and entertaining. Lawn care is included! This one won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 621 Coit Street have any available units?
621 Coit Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 621 Coit Street have?
Some of 621 Coit Street's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 621 Coit Street currently offering any rent specials?
621 Coit Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 621 Coit Street pet-friendly?
No, 621 Coit Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 621 Coit Street offer parking?
Yes, 621 Coit Street offers parking.
Does 621 Coit Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 621 Coit Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 621 Coit Street have a pool?
No, 621 Coit Street does not have a pool.
Does 621 Coit Street have accessible units?
No, 621 Coit Street does not have accessible units.
Does 621 Coit Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 621 Coit Street does not have units with dishwashers.

