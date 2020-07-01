All apartments in Denton
619 N Carroll Boulevard
619 N Carroll Boulevard

619 North Carroll Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

619 North Carroll Boulevard, Denton, TX 76201

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Great Two Bedroom, One Bath home located right in the middle of Denton right down the street from the Denton Court House.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 619 N Carroll Boulevard have any available units?
619 N Carroll Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 619 N Carroll Boulevard have?
Some of 619 N Carroll Boulevard's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 619 N Carroll Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
619 N Carroll Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 619 N Carroll Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 619 N Carroll Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 619 N Carroll Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 619 N Carroll Boulevard offers parking.
Does 619 N Carroll Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 619 N Carroll Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 619 N Carroll Boulevard have a pool?
No, 619 N Carroll Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 619 N Carroll Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 619 N Carroll Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 619 N Carroll Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 619 N Carroll Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

