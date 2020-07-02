All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 618 W. Collins.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
618 W. Collins
Last updated October 26 2019 at 9:33 AM

618 W. Collins

618 W Collins St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

618 W Collins St, Denton, TX 76201

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE5063115)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 618 W. Collins have any available units?
618 W. Collins doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
Is 618 W. Collins currently offering any rent specials?
618 W. Collins is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 618 W. Collins pet-friendly?
No, 618 W. Collins is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 618 W. Collins offer parking?
No, 618 W. Collins does not offer parking.
Does 618 W. Collins have units with washers and dryers?
No, 618 W. Collins does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 618 W. Collins have a pool?
No, 618 W. Collins does not have a pool.
Does 618 W. Collins have accessible units?
No, 618 W. Collins does not have accessible units.
Does 618 W. Collins have units with dishwashers?
No, 618 W. Collins does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 618 W. Collins have units with air conditioning?
No, 618 W. Collins does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Quarter
1003 Eagle
Denton, TX 76201
Crash Pads
814 Bernard Street
Denton, TX 76201
Vintage Pads
2424 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
Majestic Parc
2700 East Mckinney Street
Denton, TX 76209
Zen
910 Eagle Dr
Denton, TX 76201
Waterford at Spencer Oaks
2100 Spencer Rd
Denton, TX 76205
19TWENTY APARTMENTS
1920 N Ruddell St
Denton, TX 76209
Starlite
425 Fulton Street
Denton, TX 76201

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas