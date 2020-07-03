Rent Calculator
Last updated January 16 2020 at 11:59 AM
617 Texas
617 Texas St
No Longer Available
617 Texas St, Denton, TX 76209
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Does 617 Texas have any available units?
617 Texas doesn't have any available units at this time.
Denton, TX
.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
Denton Rent Report
.
Is 617 Texas currently offering any rent specials?
617 Texas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 617 Texas pet-friendly?
Yes, 617 Texas is pet friendly.
Does 617 Texas offer parking?
No, 617 Texas does not offer parking.
Does 617 Texas have units with washers and dryers?
No, 617 Texas does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 617 Texas have a pool?
No, 617 Texas does not have a pool.
Does 617 Texas have accessible units?
No, 617 Texas does not have accessible units.
Does 617 Texas have units with dishwashers?
No, 617 Texas does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 617 Texas have units with air conditioning?
No, 617 Texas does not have units with air conditioning.
