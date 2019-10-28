Rent Calculator
616 Pershing Dr
Last updated September 1 2019 at 10:51 AM
1 of 1
616 Pershing Dr
616 Pershing Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
616 Pershing Drive, Denton, TX 76209
Amenities
w/d hookup
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
3x1 house, central heat and air, washer and dryer connections, fenced yard, storage shed.
(RLNE880193)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 616 Pershing Dr have any available units?
616 Pershing Dr doesn't have any available units at this time.
Denton, TX
.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
Denton Rent Report
.
Is 616 Pershing Dr currently offering any rent specials?
616 Pershing Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 616 Pershing Dr pet-friendly?
No, 616 Pershing Dr is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Denton
.
Does 616 Pershing Dr offer parking?
No, 616 Pershing Dr does not offer parking.
Does 616 Pershing Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 616 Pershing Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 616 Pershing Dr have a pool?
No, 616 Pershing Dr does not have a pool.
Does 616 Pershing Dr have accessible units?
No, 616 Pershing Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 616 Pershing Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 616 Pershing Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 616 Pershing Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 616 Pershing Dr has units with air conditioning.
