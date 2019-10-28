All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 616 Pershing Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
616 Pershing Dr
Last updated September 1 2019 at 10:51 AM

616 Pershing Dr

616 Pershing Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

616 Pershing Drive, Denton, TX 76209

Amenities

w/d hookup
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
3x1 house, central heat and air, washer and dryer connections, fenced yard, storage shed.

(RLNE880193)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 616 Pershing Dr have any available units?
616 Pershing Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
Is 616 Pershing Dr currently offering any rent specials?
616 Pershing Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 616 Pershing Dr pet-friendly?
No, 616 Pershing Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 616 Pershing Dr offer parking?
No, 616 Pershing Dr does not offer parking.
Does 616 Pershing Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 616 Pershing Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 616 Pershing Dr have a pool?
No, 616 Pershing Dr does not have a pool.
Does 616 Pershing Dr have accessible units?
No, 616 Pershing Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 616 Pershing Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 616 Pershing Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 616 Pershing Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 616 Pershing Dr has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Best Cities for Pets 2019
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Discovery Park
3925 North Elm Street
Denton, TX 76207
Fountains of Denton
2401 E McKinney St
Denton, TX 76209
Pace's Crossing
2411 S I-35E
Denton, TX 76210
Oak Meadows
1810 Teasley Ln
Denton, TX 76205
Londonderry Oaks
1721 Teasley Ln
Denton, TX 76210
Square9
315 South Locust Street
Denton, TX 76201
The Vibe
1610 E McKinney St
Denton, TX 76209
Starlite
425 Fulton Street
Denton, TX 76201

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas