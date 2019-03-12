All apartments in Denton
Last updated July 23 2019 at 9:29 AM

612 Fallmeadow Ct

612 Fallmeadow Court · No Longer Available
Location

612 Fallmeadow Court, Denton, TX 76207

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Located exactly one mile away from University of North Texas' Discovery Park, 612 Fallmeadow is the perfect place for UNT students looking to make the next big scientific discovery! Call today to schedule a showing!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1341434)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 612 Fallmeadow Ct have any available units?
612 Fallmeadow Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 612 Fallmeadow Ct have?
Some of 612 Fallmeadow Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 612 Fallmeadow Ct currently offering any rent specials?
612 Fallmeadow Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 612 Fallmeadow Ct pet-friendly?
No, 612 Fallmeadow Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 612 Fallmeadow Ct offer parking?
Yes, 612 Fallmeadow Ct offers parking.
Does 612 Fallmeadow Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 612 Fallmeadow Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 612 Fallmeadow Ct have a pool?
No, 612 Fallmeadow Ct does not have a pool.
Does 612 Fallmeadow Ct have accessible units?
No, 612 Fallmeadow Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 612 Fallmeadow Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 612 Fallmeadow Ct does not have units with dishwashers.

