All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 611 Amarillo St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
611 Amarillo St
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:25 PM

611 Amarillo St

611 Amarillo St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

611 Amarillo St, Denton, TX 76201

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 03/03/20 Property is located in a quiet residential area close to schools. It also has hard wood floors, and includes a refrigerator, w/d connections. Don't wait to take a look.

(RLNE1445309)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 611 Amarillo St have any available units?
611 Amarillo St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 611 Amarillo St have?
Some of 611 Amarillo St's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 611 Amarillo St currently offering any rent specials?
611 Amarillo St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 611 Amarillo St pet-friendly?
Yes, 611 Amarillo St is pet friendly.
Does 611 Amarillo St offer parking?
No, 611 Amarillo St does not offer parking.
Does 611 Amarillo St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 611 Amarillo St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 611 Amarillo St have a pool?
No, 611 Amarillo St does not have a pool.
Does 611 Amarillo St have accessible units?
No, 611 Amarillo St does not have accessible units.
Does 611 Amarillo St have units with dishwashers?
No, 611 Amarillo St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Zen
910 Eagle Dr
Denton, TX 76201
Coronado North
301 Coronado Dr
Denton, TX 76209
Oak Meadows
1810 Teasley Ln
Denton, TX 76205
Londonderry Oaks
1721 Teasley Ln
Denton, TX 76210
The Lodge at Pecan Creek
6503 S Shady Shores Rd
Denton, TX 76208
The Vibe
1610 E McKinney St
Denton, TX 76209
Mckinney Park
191 Duchess Dr
Denton, TX 76208
University Place
911 Bernard Street
Denton, TX 76201

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas