609 Meadow View Court
Last updated June 3 2020 at 8:01 AM

609 Meadow View Court

609 Meadow View Court · No Longer Available
Location

609 Meadow View Court, Denton, TX 76207

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
2017 year built beautiful home, 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Fourplex for Lease in Denton! Features Open Floor Plan with New Appliance and Custom Upgrades Throughout! Full, Separate Utility Room with Washer and Dryer Connections! Refrigerator Included! Minutes from North Texas University and Lake Dallas! Quick, Easy Access to Shopping, Dining and I-35! This One Won't Last Long, Call Agent to Schedule Your Showing Today! PN: Contact listing agent for screening of roommates applicant process and limitation

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 609 Meadow View Court have any available units?
609 Meadow View Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 609 Meadow View Court have?
Some of 609 Meadow View Court's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 609 Meadow View Court currently offering any rent specials?
609 Meadow View Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 609 Meadow View Court pet-friendly?
No, 609 Meadow View Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 609 Meadow View Court offer parking?
No, 609 Meadow View Court does not offer parking.
Does 609 Meadow View Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 609 Meadow View Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 609 Meadow View Court have a pool?
No, 609 Meadow View Court does not have a pool.
Does 609 Meadow View Court have accessible units?
No, 609 Meadow View Court does not have accessible units.
Does 609 Meadow View Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 609 Meadow View Court has units with dishwashers.

