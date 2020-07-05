609 Meadow View Court

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher recently renovated microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

2017 year built beautiful home, 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Fourplex for Lease in Denton! Features Open Floor Plan with New Appliance and Custom Upgrades Throughout! Full, Separate Utility Room with Washer and Dryer Connections! Refrigerator Included! Minutes from North Texas University and Lake Dallas! Quick, Easy Access to Shopping, Dining and I-35! This One Won't Last Long, Call Agent to Schedule Your Showing Today! PN: Contact listing agent for screening of roommates applicant process and limitation