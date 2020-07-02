Rent Calculator
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
609 Amarillo St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
609 Amarillo St
609 Amarillo St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
609 Amarillo St, Denton, TX 76201
Amenities
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 2x1 duplex has tons of character located near UNT! Call an agent today to make an appointment to view!
(RLNE880107)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 609 Amarillo St have any available units?
609 Amarillo St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denton, TX
.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denton Rent Report
.
What amenities does 609 Amarillo St have?
Some of 609 Amarillo St's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 609 Amarillo St currently offering any rent specials?
609 Amarillo St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 609 Amarillo St pet-friendly?
Yes, 609 Amarillo St is pet friendly.
Does 609 Amarillo St offer parking?
No, 609 Amarillo St does not offer parking.
Does 609 Amarillo St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 609 Amarillo St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 609 Amarillo St have a pool?
No, 609 Amarillo St does not have a pool.
Does 609 Amarillo St have accessible units?
No, 609 Amarillo St does not have accessible units.
Does 609 Amarillo St have units with dishwashers?
No, 609 Amarillo St does not have units with dishwashers.
