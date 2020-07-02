Rent Calculator
606 W Congress Street
Last updated October 8 2019 at 11:00 PM
606 W Congress Street
606 West Congress Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
606 West Congress Street, Denton, TX 76201
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
ice maker
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
One of the nicest rental homes near the square! Completely updated 3 bedroom 2 bath close to UNT and the square. Hardwood floors throughout - SS appliances. Washer, dryer and fridge included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 606 W Congress Street have any available units?
606 W Congress Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denton, TX
.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denton Rent Report
.
What amenities does 606 W Congress Street have?
Some of 606 W Congress Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 606 W Congress Street currently offering any rent specials?
606 W Congress Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 606 W Congress Street pet-friendly?
No, 606 W Congress Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Denton
.
Does 606 W Congress Street offer parking?
No, 606 W Congress Street does not offer parking.
Does 606 W Congress Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 606 W Congress Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 606 W Congress Street have a pool?
No, 606 W Congress Street does not have a pool.
Does 606 W Congress Street have accessible units?
No, 606 W Congress Street does not have accessible units.
Does 606 W Congress Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 606 W Congress Street has units with dishwashers.
