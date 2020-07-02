606 W Congress Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated ice maker oven

One of the nicest rental homes near the square! Completely updated 3 bedroom 2 bath close to UNT and the square. Hardwood floors throughout - SS appliances. Washer, dryer and fridge included.