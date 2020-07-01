Vintage 3 bedroom 2 bath home the heart of Denton. Walking distance from the square and close to UNT and TWU. Home will be updated prior to tenant occuping property. Pets to be approved on an individual basis.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 605 Panhandle Street have any available units?
605 Panhandle Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 605 Panhandle Street have?
Some of 605 Panhandle Street's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 605 Panhandle Street currently offering any rent specials?
605 Panhandle Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 605 Panhandle Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 605 Panhandle Street is pet friendly.
Does 605 Panhandle Street offer parking?
Yes, 605 Panhandle Street offers parking.
Does 605 Panhandle Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 605 Panhandle Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 605 Panhandle Street have a pool?
No, 605 Panhandle Street does not have a pool.
Does 605 Panhandle Street have accessible units?
No, 605 Panhandle Street does not have accessible units.
Does 605 Panhandle Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 605 Panhandle Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)