Denton, TX
605 Mack Drive
Last updated May 11 2020 at 10:33 PM

605 Mack Drive

605 Mack Drive · No Longer Available
Location

605 Mack Drive, Denton, TX 76209

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Denton has recently been recently renovated! The home has updated paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with modern countertops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 605 Mack Drive have any available units?
605 Mack Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 605 Mack Drive have?
Some of 605 Mack Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 605 Mack Drive currently offering any rent specials?
605 Mack Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 605 Mack Drive pet-friendly?
No, 605 Mack Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 605 Mack Drive offer parking?
Yes, 605 Mack Drive offers parking.
Does 605 Mack Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 605 Mack Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 605 Mack Drive have a pool?
No, 605 Mack Drive does not have a pool.
Does 605 Mack Drive have accessible units?
No, 605 Mack Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 605 Mack Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 605 Mack Drive has units with dishwashers.

