Home
/
Denton, TX
/
605 Driftwood Trl
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
605 Driftwood Trl
605 Driftwood Trail
·
No Longer Available
Location
605 Driftwood Trail, Denton, TX 76209
Amenities
w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 05/20/19 Great looking house in a great neighborhood. Big yard within walking distance to TWU and Strickland Middle School.
(RLNE2622638)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 605 Driftwood Trl have any available units?
605 Driftwood Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denton, TX
.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denton Rent Report
.
What amenities does 605 Driftwood Trl have?
Some of 605 Driftwood Trl's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 605 Driftwood Trl currently offering any rent specials?
605 Driftwood Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 605 Driftwood Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 605 Driftwood Trl is pet friendly.
Does 605 Driftwood Trl offer parking?
Yes, 605 Driftwood Trl offers parking.
Does 605 Driftwood Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 605 Driftwood Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 605 Driftwood Trl have a pool?
No, 605 Driftwood Trl does not have a pool.
Does 605 Driftwood Trl have accessible units?
No, 605 Driftwood Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 605 Driftwood Trl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 605 Driftwood Trl has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
