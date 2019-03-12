All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 6028 Brookside.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
6028 Brookside
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

6028 Brookside

6028 Brookside Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6028 Brookside Drive, Denton, TX 76226

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Perfect Home-Argyle - Country Lakes Subdivision. Beautiful home with large open kitchen. Fireplace in family room. Fenced yard with sprinkler system makes yardwork a breeze.

***MOVE IN 6/5/2020***

visit www.adamirealty.com

Tracy 940-565-9902 ext 1

(RLNE4892430)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6028 Brookside have any available units?
6028 Brookside doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 6028 Brookside have?
Some of 6028 Brookside's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6028 Brookside currently offering any rent specials?
6028 Brookside is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6028 Brookside pet-friendly?
Yes, 6028 Brookside is pet friendly.
Does 6028 Brookside offer parking?
No, 6028 Brookside does not offer parking.
Does 6028 Brookside have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6028 Brookside does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6028 Brookside have a pool?
No, 6028 Brookside does not have a pool.
Does 6028 Brookside have accessible units?
No, 6028 Brookside does not have accessible units.
Does 6028 Brookside have units with dishwashers?
No, 6028 Brookside does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Autumn Ridge
3401 Joyce Lane
Denton, TX 76207
Discovery Park
3925 North Elm Street
Denton, TX 76207
Majestic Parc
2700 East Mckinney Street
Denton, TX 76209
Crash Pads II
1111 Eagle Drive
Denton, TX 76201
Pace's Crossing
2411 S I-35E
Denton, TX 76210
Waterford at Spencer Oaks
2100 Spencer Rd
Denton, TX 76205
Coronado Villas
113 Coronado Dr
Denton, TX 76209
University Place
911 Bernard Street
Denton, TX 76201

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas