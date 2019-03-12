Rent Calculator
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6028 Brookside
6028 Brookside Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
6028 Brookside Drive, Denton, TX 76226
Amenities
w/d hookup
pet friendly
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Perfect Home-Argyle - Country Lakes Subdivision. Beautiful home with large open kitchen. Fireplace in family room. Fenced yard with sprinkler system makes yardwork a breeze.
***MOVE IN 6/5/2020***
visit www.adamirealty.com
Tracy 940-565-9902 ext 1
(RLNE4892430)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6028 Brookside have any available units?
6028 Brookside doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denton, TX
.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denton Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6028 Brookside have?
Some of 6028 Brookside's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6028 Brookside currently offering any rent specials?
6028 Brookside is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6028 Brookside pet-friendly?
Yes, 6028 Brookside is pet friendly.
Does 6028 Brookside offer parking?
No, 6028 Brookside does not offer parking.
Does 6028 Brookside have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6028 Brookside does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6028 Brookside have a pool?
No, 6028 Brookside does not have a pool.
Does 6028 Brookside have accessible units?
No, 6028 Brookside does not have accessible units.
Does 6028 Brookside have units with dishwashers?
No, 6028 Brookside does not have units with dishwashers.
