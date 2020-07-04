All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 6021 Thoroughbred Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
6021 Thoroughbred Trail
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6021 Thoroughbred Trail

6021 Thoroughbred Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6021 Thoroughbred Trail, Denton, TX 76210

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6021 Thoroughbred Trail have any available units?
6021 Thoroughbred Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 6021 Thoroughbred Trail have?
Some of 6021 Thoroughbred Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6021 Thoroughbred Trail currently offering any rent specials?
6021 Thoroughbred Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6021 Thoroughbred Trail pet-friendly?
No, 6021 Thoroughbred Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 6021 Thoroughbred Trail offer parking?
Yes, 6021 Thoroughbred Trail offers parking.
Does 6021 Thoroughbred Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6021 Thoroughbred Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6021 Thoroughbred Trail have a pool?
No, 6021 Thoroughbred Trail does not have a pool.
Does 6021 Thoroughbred Trail have accessible units?
No, 6021 Thoroughbred Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 6021 Thoroughbred Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 6021 Thoroughbred Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trinity Pines Apartments
3815 Stuart Road
Denton, TX 76209
Majestic Parc
2700 East Mckinney Street
Denton, TX 76209
The Metro
627 Bernard Street
Denton, TX 76201
Hickory Creek Ranch
2700 Cedar Creek Lane
Denton, TX 76210
Iconic Village
2411 W Hickory St
Denton, TX 76201
Westwind Apartments
1710 Sam Bass Blvd
Denton, TX 76205
University Place
911 Bernard Street
Denton, TX 76201
Starlite
425 Fulton Street
Denton, TX 76201

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas