Home
/
Denton, TX
/
6021 Thoroughbred Trail
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6021 Thoroughbred Trail
6021 Thoroughbred Trail
·
No Longer Available
Location
6021 Thoroughbred Trail, Denton, TX 76210
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6021 Thoroughbred Trail have any available units?
6021 Thoroughbred Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denton, TX
.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denton Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6021 Thoroughbred Trail have?
Some of 6021 Thoroughbred Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6021 Thoroughbred Trail currently offering any rent specials?
6021 Thoroughbred Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6021 Thoroughbred Trail pet-friendly?
No, 6021 Thoroughbred Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Denton
.
Does 6021 Thoroughbred Trail offer parking?
Yes, 6021 Thoroughbred Trail offers parking.
Does 6021 Thoroughbred Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6021 Thoroughbred Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6021 Thoroughbred Trail have a pool?
No, 6021 Thoroughbred Trail does not have a pool.
Does 6021 Thoroughbred Trail have accessible units?
No, 6021 Thoroughbred Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 6021 Thoroughbred Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 6021 Thoroughbred Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
