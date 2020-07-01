All apartments in Denton
Last updated March 1 2020 at 3:53 PM

6008 Marsh Rail Drive

6008 Marsh Rail Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6008 Marsh Rail Drive, Denton, TX 76208

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bed 2 bath... spacious inside!!! easy application process... nice backyard...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6008 Marsh Rail Drive have any available units?
6008 Marsh Rail Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 6008 Marsh Rail Drive have?
Some of 6008 Marsh Rail Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6008 Marsh Rail Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6008 Marsh Rail Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6008 Marsh Rail Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6008 Marsh Rail Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 6008 Marsh Rail Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6008 Marsh Rail Drive offers parking.
Does 6008 Marsh Rail Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6008 Marsh Rail Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6008 Marsh Rail Drive have a pool?
No, 6008 Marsh Rail Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6008 Marsh Rail Drive have accessible units?
No, 6008 Marsh Rail Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6008 Marsh Rail Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6008 Marsh Rail Drive has units with dishwashers.

