Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 6008 Marsh Rail Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
6008 Marsh Rail Drive
Last updated March 1 2020 at 3:53 PM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6008 Marsh Rail Drive
6008 Marsh Rail Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
6008 Marsh Rail Drive, Denton, TX 76208
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bed 2 bath... spacious inside!!! easy application process... nice backyard...
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6008 Marsh Rail Drive have any available units?
6008 Marsh Rail Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denton, TX
.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denton Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6008 Marsh Rail Drive have?
Some of 6008 Marsh Rail Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6008 Marsh Rail Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6008 Marsh Rail Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6008 Marsh Rail Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6008 Marsh Rail Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Denton
.
Does 6008 Marsh Rail Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6008 Marsh Rail Drive offers parking.
Does 6008 Marsh Rail Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6008 Marsh Rail Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6008 Marsh Rail Drive have a pool?
No, 6008 Marsh Rail Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6008 Marsh Rail Drive have accessible units?
No, 6008 Marsh Rail Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6008 Marsh Rail Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6008 Marsh Rail Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Crash Pads
814 Bernard Street
Denton, TX 76201
Trinity Pines Apartments
3815 Stuart Road
Denton, TX 76209
Discovery Park
3925 North Elm Street
Denton, TX 76207
Westwind Apartments
1710 Sam Bass Blvd
Denton, TX 76205
Waterford at Spencer Oaks
2100 Spencer Rd
Denton, TX 76205
Mckinney Park
191 Duchess Dr
Denton, TX 76208
University Place
911 Bernard Street
Denton, TX 76201
Starlite
425 Fulton Street
Denton, TX 76201
Similar Pages
Denton 1 Bedrooms
Denton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with Parking
Denton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
North Richland Hills, TX
Mansfield, TX
Farmers Branch, TX
Rowlett, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
University of North Texas
Texas Woman's University
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas