Last updated May 31 2019 at 2:30 AM

5908 Greenmeadow Drive

5908 Greenmeadow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5908 Greenmeadow Drive, Denton, TX 76226

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This amazing 3 bedroom 2.5 bath two story home with open floor plan is located in the heart of Country Lakes. Fantastic yard for entertaining.

Community offers sparkling pool, walking trails, park etc. Close to I-35 or 377.

Denton ISD

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5908 Greenmeadow Drive have any available units?
5908 Greenmeadow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 5908 Greenmeadow Drive have?
Some of 5908 Greenmeadow Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5908 Greenmeadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5908 Greenmeadow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5908 Greenmeadow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5908 Greenmeadow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 5908 Greenmeadow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5908 Greenmeadow Drive offers parking.
Does 5908 Greenmeadow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5908 Greenmeadow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5908 Greenmeadow Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5908 Greenmeadow Drive has a pool.
Does 5908 Greenmeadow Drive have accessible units?
No, 5908 Greenmeadow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5908 Greenmeadow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5908 Greenmeadow Drive has units with dishwashers.

