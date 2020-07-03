Rent Calculator
5717 Millers Creek Drive
Last updated April 3 2019
5717 Millers Creek Drive
5717 Millers Creek Drive
No Longer Available
Location
5717 Millers Creek Drive, Denton, TX 76226
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
BEAUTIFUL HOME IN ARGYLE: NEW CARPET, OPEN KITCHEN with GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND ABUNDANT CABINETS. LARGE FRONT PORCH AND LARGE BACK YARD. (LAWN MOWING INCLUDED)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5717 Millers Creek Drive have any available units?
5717 Millers Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Denton, TX
.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
Denton Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5717 Millers Creek Drive have?
Some of 5717 Millers Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher.
Amenities section
.
Is 5717 Millers Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5717 Millers Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5717 Millers Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5717 Millers Creek Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Denton
.
Does 5717 Millers Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5717 Millers Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 5717 Millers Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5717 Millers Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5717 Millers Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 5717 Millers Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5717 Millers Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 5717 Millers Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5717 Millers Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5717 Millers Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
