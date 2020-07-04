Clean, one-story brick 3-2-2 home in Denton. This home features ceiling fans, decorative lighting and a brick fireplace. Includes refrigerator and storage unit. Guyer High, great neighborhood amenities.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5714 Green Ivy Road have any available units?
5714 Green Ivy Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 5714 Green Ivy Road have?
Some of 5714 Green Ivy Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5714 Green Ivy Road currently offering any rent specials?
5714 Green Ivy Road is not currently offering any rent specials.