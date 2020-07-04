All apartments in Denton
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

5714 Green Ivy Road

5714 Green Ivy Road · No Longer Available
Location

5714 Green Ivy Road, Denton, TX 76210

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Clean, one-story brick 3-2-2 home in Denton. This home features ceiling fans, decorative lighting and a brick fireplace. Includes refrigerator and storage unit. Guyer High, great neighborhood amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5714 Green Ivy Road have any available units?
5714 Green Ivy Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 5714 Green Ivy Road have?
Some of 5714 Green Ivy Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5714 Green Ivy Road currently offering any rent specials?
5714 Green Ivy Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5714 Green Ivy Road pet-friendly?
No, 5714 Green Ivy Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 5714 Green Ivy Road offer parking?
Yes, 5714 Green Ivy Road offers parking.
Does 5714 Green Ivy Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5714 Green Ivy Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5714 Green Ivy Road have a pool?
No, 5714 Green Ivy Road does not have a pool.
Does 5714 Green Ivy Road have accessible units?
No, 5714 Green Ivy Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5714 Green Ivy Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5714 Green Ivy Road has units with dishwashers.

