5612 Millers Creek Drive
Last updated June 25 2019 at 10:12 AM

5612 Millers Creek Drive

5612 Millers Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5612 Millers Creek Drive, Denton, TX 76226

Amenities

dishwasher
new construction
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
new construction
This amazing 3 bedroom 2 bath home with open floor plan is located in the heart of Country Lakes. Fantastic yard for entertaining.

Community offers sparkling pool, walking trails, park etc. Close to I-35 or 377.

Denton ISD

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5612 Millers Creek Drive have any available units?
5612 Millers Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 5612 Millers Creek Drive have?
Some of 5612 Millers Creek Drive's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5612 Millers Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5612 Millers Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5612 Millers Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5612 Millers Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 5612 Millers Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5612 Millers Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 5612 Millers Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5612 Millers Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5612 Millers Creek Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5612 Millers Creek Drive has a pool.
Does 5612 Millers Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 5612 Millers Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5612 Millers Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5612 Millers Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.

