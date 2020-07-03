Rent Calculator
5517 Soledad Drive
Last updated October 23 2019 at 11:37 PM
5517 Soledad Drive
5517 Soledad Drive
Location
5517 Soledad Drive, Denton, TX 76208
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5517 Soledad Drive have any available units?
5517 Soledad Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Denton, TX
.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
Denton Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5517 Soledad Drive have?
Some of 5517 Soledad Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace.
Amenities section
.
Is 5517 Soledad Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5517 Soledad Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5517 Soledad Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5517 Soledad Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Denton
.
Does 5517 Soledad Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5517 Soledad Drive offers parking.
Does 5517 Soledad Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5517 Soledad Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5517 Soledad Drive have a pool?
No, 5517 Soledad Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5517 Soledad Drive have accessible units?
No, 5517 Soledad Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5517 Soledad Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5517 Soledad Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
