Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

5505 Soledad Drive

5505 Soledad Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5505 Soledad Drive, Denton, TX 76208

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $50 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5505 Soledad Drive have any available units?
5505 Soledad Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 5505 Soledad Drive have?
Some of 5505 Soledad Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5505 Soledad Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5505 Soledad Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5505 Soledad Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5505 Soledad Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 5505 Soledad Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5505 Soledad Drive offers parking.
Does 5505 Soledad Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5505 Soledad Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5505 Soledad Drive have a pool?
No, 5505 Soledad Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5505 Soledad Drive have accessible units?
No, 5505 Soledad Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5505 Soledad Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5505 Soledad Drive has units with dishwashers.

