Home
/
Denton, TX
/
5420 soledad Drive
Last updated July 24 2019 at 2:47 AM

5420 soledad Drive

5420 Soledad Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5420 Soledad Drive, Denton, TX 76208

Amenities

dishwasher
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Perfect home for a family or college students. Maintained by owner and management company.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5420 soledad Drive have any available units?
5420 soledad Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
Is 5420 soledad Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5420 soledad Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5420 soledad Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5420 soledad Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 5420 soledad Drive offer parking?
No, 5420 soledad Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5420 soledad Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5420 soledad Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5420 soledad Drive have a pool?
No, 5420 soledad Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5420 soledad Drive have accessible units?
No, 5420 soledad Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5420 soledad Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5420 soledad Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5420 soledad Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5420 soledad Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

