Home
/
Denton, TX
/
5404 Zara Drive
Last updated March 6 2020 at 3:54 AM
1 of 28
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5404 Zara Drive
5404 Zara Dr
·
No Longer Available
Location
5404 Zara Dr, Denton, TX 76207
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $50 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5404 Zara Drive have any available units?
5404 Zara Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denton, TX
.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denton Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5404 Zara Drive have?
Some of 5404 Zara Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5404 Zara Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5404 Zara Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5404 Zara Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5404 Zara Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Denton
.
Does 5404 Zara Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5404 Zara Drive offers parking.
Does 5404 Zara Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5404 Zara Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5404 Zara Drive have a pool?
No, 5404 Zara Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5404 Zara Drive have accessible units?
No, 5404 Zara Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5404 Zara Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5404 Zara Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
