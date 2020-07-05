All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 5404 Zara Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
5404 Zara Drive
Last updated March 6 2020 at 3:54 AM

5404 Zara Drive

5404 Zara Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5404 Zara Dr, Denton, TX 76207

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $50 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5404 Zara Drive have any available units?
5404 Zara Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 5404 Zara Drive have?
Some of 5404 Zara Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5404 Zara Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5404 Zara Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5404 Zara Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5404 Zara Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 5404 Zara Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5404 Zara Drive offers parking.
Does 5404 Zara Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5404 Zara Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5404 Zara Drive have a pool?
No, 5404 Zara Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5404 Zara Drive have accessible units?
No, 5404 Zara Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5404 Zara Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5404 Zara Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Quarter
1003 Eagle
Denton, TX 76201
Across The Street
1701 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
Autumn Ridge
3401 Joyce Lane
Denton, TX 76207
Vintage Pads
2424 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
Lights
1607 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
Oak Meadows
1810 Teasley Ln
Denton, TX 76205
Waterford at Spencer Oaks
2100 Spencer Rd
Denton, TX 76205
The Vibe
1610 E McKinney St
Denton, TX 76209

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas