Home
/
Denton, TX
/
5403 Green Ivy Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
5403 Green Ivy Road
5403 Green Ivy Road
Location
5403 Green Ivy Road, Denton, TX 76210
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great home to rent whether you have kids or not. Guyer High School Area. Easy access to I35, & 2181. Good size bedrooms, with an open floor plan. New flooring, new paint, storage unit in the backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5403 Green Ivy Road have any available units?
5403 Green Ivy Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denton, TX
.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denton Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5403 Green Ivy Road have?
Some of 5403 Green Ivy Road's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5403 Green Ivy Road currently offering any rent specials?
5403 Green Ivy Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5403 Green Ivy Road pet-friendly?
No, 5403 Green Ivy Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Denton
.
Does 5403 Green Ivy Road offer parking?
Yes, 5403 Green Ivy Road offers parking.
Does 5403 Green Ivy Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5403 Green Ivy Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5403 Green Ivy Road have a pool?
No, 5403 Green Ivy Road does not have a pool.
Does 5403 Green Ivy Road have accessible units?
No, 5403 Green Ivy Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5403 Green Ivy Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5403 Green Ivy Road does not have units with dishwashers.
