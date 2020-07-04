All apartments in Denton
Last updated May 25 2019 at 6:08 AM

5401 Galante Lane

5401 Galante Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5401 Galante Lane, Denton, TX 76208

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful townhome ready to move in. Spacious 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths. Kitchen opens to living area, breakfast bar, and dining area. Stainless steel kitchen appliances. wood floor laminate in living areas, ceramic tile in bathrooms and soft carpet in the bedrooms. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer included. 2 car rear entry garage, sprinkler system, professionally maintained grounds and much more! DCTA Train Station 1 mile away. Near I-35 making an easy commute. Come and show it. This one will not last long.
Pets case by case.
Agent and tenant, please verify all info and measurements provided.
Also 4 bedroom unit available for only $25 more
.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5401 Galante Lane have any available units?
5401 Galante Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 5401 Galante Lane have?
Some of 5401 Galante Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5401 Galante Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5401 Galante Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5401 Galante Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5401 Galante Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5401 Galante Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5401 Galante Lane offers parking.
Does 5401 Galante Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5401 Galante Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5401 Galante Lane have a pool?
No, 5401 Galante Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5401 Galante Lane have accessible units?
No, 5401 Galante Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5401 Galante Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5401 Galante Lane has units with dishwashers.

