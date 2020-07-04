All apartments in Denton
Last updated December 3 2019 at 11:04 PM

5400 Galante Lane

5400 Galante Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5400 Galante Lane, Denton, TX 76208

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5400 Galante Lane have any available units?
5400 Galante Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 5400 Galante Lane have?
Some of 5400 Galante Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5400 Galante Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5400 Galante Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5400 Galante Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5400 Galante Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 5400 Galante Lane offer parking?
No, 5400 Galante Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5400 Galante Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5400 Galante Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5400 Galante Lane have a pool?
No, 5400 Galante Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5400 Galante Lane have accessible units?
No, 5400 Galante Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5400 Galante Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5400 Galante Lane has units with dishwashers.

