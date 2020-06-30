All apartments in Denton
Last updated January 30 2020 at 12:23 AM

5304 Brookside Drive

5304 Brookside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5304 Brookside Drive, Denton, TX 76226

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $50 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5304 Brookside Drive have any available units?
5304 Brookside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 5304 Brookside Drive have?
Some of 5304 Brookside Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5304 Brookside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5304 Brookside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5304 Brookside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5304 Brookside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 5304 Brookside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5304 Brookside Drive offers parking.
Does 5304 Brookside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5304 Brookside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5304 Brookside Drive have a pool?
No, 5304 Brookside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5304 Brookside Drive have accessible units?
No, 5304 Brookside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5304 Brookside Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5304 Brookside Drive has units with dishwashers.

