Great Location! Close to Campus! Easy reach I-35E DCTA and School bus Station in Front. Property refreshed and ready for the new tenant. Includes washer and dryer. Wood laminate throughout the house. No carpet.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 530 Alegre Vista Drive have any available units?
530 Alegre Vista Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 530 Alegre Vista Drive have?
Some of 530 Alegre Vista Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 530 Alegre Vista Drive currently offering any rent specials?
530 Alegre Vista Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.