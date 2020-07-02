All apartments in Denton
530 Alegre Vista Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

530 Alegre Vista Drive

530 Alegre Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Location

530 Alegre Vista Drive, Denton, TX 76205

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Great Location! Close to Campus! Easy reach I-35E
DCTA and School bus Station in Front. Property refreshed and ready for the new tenant. Includes washer and dryer.
Wood laminate throughout the house. No carpet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 530 Alegre Vista Drive have any available units?
530 Alegre Vista Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 530 Alegre Vista Drive have?
Some of 530 Alegre Vista Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 530 Alegre Vista Drive currently offering any rent specials?
530 Alegre Vista Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 530 Alegre Vista Drive pet-friendly?
No, 530 Alegre Vista Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 530 Alegre Vista Drive offer parking?
Yes, 530 Alegre Vista Drive offers parking.
Does 530 Alegre Vista Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 530 Alegre Vista Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 530 Alegre Vista Drive have a pool?
No, 530 Alegre Vista Drive does not have a pool.
Does 530 Alegre Vista Drive have accessible units?
No, 530 Alegre Vista Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 530 Alegre Vista Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 530 Alegre Vista Drive has units with dishwashers.

