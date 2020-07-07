All apartments in Denton
528 Chambers Street

528 Chambers Street · No Longer Available
Location

528 Chambers Street, Denton, TX 76205

Amenities

garage
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great 3 Bedroom and 1.5 Bath with 1 Car garage Nice back yard with several trees. Call Agent to view

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 528 Chambers Street have any available units?
528 Chambers Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
Is 528 Chambers Street currently offering any rent specials?
528 Chambers Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 528 Chambers Street pet-friendly?
No, 528 Chambers Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 528 Chambers Street offer parking?
Yes, 528 Chambers Street offers parking.
Does 528 Chambers Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 528 Chambers Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 528 Chambers Street have a pool?
No, 528 Chambers Street does not have a pool.
Does 528 Chambers Street have accessible units?
No, 528 Chambers Street does not have accessible units.
Does 528 Chambers Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 528 Chambers Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 528 Chambers Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 528 Chambers Street does not have units with air conditioning.

