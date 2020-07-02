Rent Calculator
Last updated September 14 2019 at 2:37 AM
528 Apollo Drive
528 Apollo Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
528 Apollo Drive, Denton, TX 76209
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This cozy, clean house has laminated floors throughout. Bathrooms with granite countertops and tile flooring. Nice backyard. Easy access to loop 288 and I 35, close to restaurants and shops.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 528 Apollo Drive have any available units?
528 Apollo Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denton, TX
.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denton Rent Report
.
What amenities does 528 Apollo Drive have?
Some of 528 Apollo Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 528 Apollo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
528 Apollo Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 528 Apollo Drive pet-friendly?
No, 528 Apollo Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Denton
.
Does 528 Apollo Drive offer parking?
Yes, 528 Apollo Drive offers parking.
Does 528 Apollo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 528 Apollo Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 528 Apollo Drive have a pool?
No, 528 Apollo Drive does not have a pool.
Does 528 Apollo Drive have accessible units?
No, 528 Apollo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 528 Apollo Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 528 Apollo Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
