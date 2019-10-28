All apartments in Denton
5204 Paulie Drive
5204 Paulie Drive

5204 Paulie Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5204 Paulie Drive, Denton, TX 76208

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
key fob access
BEAUTIFUL HOME IN A BEAUTIFUL NEIGHBORHOOD! This spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom single family home in Denton features: Keyless Locks, Smart Thermostat, Hardwood Floors, Master Suite, Fireplace, Open Concept Layout, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, and Two Car Garage. Kairos Living has no pet restrictions and is happy to provide long-term leases and 24/7 Emergency Maintenance! Amenity Fees May Apply. Apply today for a FREE APPLICATION!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5204 Paulie Drive have any available units?
5204 Paulie Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 5204 Paulie Drive have?
Some of 5204 Paulie Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5204 Paulie Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5204 Paulie Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5204 Paulie Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5204 Paulie Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5204 Paulie Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5204 Paulie Drive offers parking.
Does 5204 Paulie Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5204 Paulie Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5204 Paulie Drive have a pool?
No, 5204 Paulie Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5204 Paulie Drive have accessible units?
No, 5204 Paulie Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5204 Paulie Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5204 Paulie Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

