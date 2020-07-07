5201 Whiting Way

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Spacious backyard. 3BR 2BA recently renovated. New paint, new floors throughout. Includes refrigerator, built-in microwave, and dishwasher. Master bath has an open tile shower and dual sinks. Large walk-in closet. Laundry room with washer/dryer hookups inside. Two dining areas. Wood-burning fireplace. Just minutes from Lewisville Lake.



Rental criteria: http://www.bedfordpropertymanagementinc.com/files/Selection%20Criteria%20-%20PMI%20Metroplex.pdf



$1800 Deposit. $1800/mo. Pet deposit/fee $300 (per pet). Pet rent as applicable. $55 application fee per tenant 18+



Call 817.330.6430 to schedule a showing.