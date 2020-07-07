All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 5201 Whiting Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
5201 Whiting Way
Last updated August 2 2019 at 7:37 AM

5201 Whiting Way

5201 Whiting Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5201 Whiting Way, Denton, TX 76208

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Spacious backyard. 3BR 2BA recently renovated. New paint, new floors throughout. Includes refrigerator, built-in microwave, and dishwasher. Master bath has an open tile shower and dual sinks. Large walk-in closet. Laundry room with washer/dryer hookups inside. Two dining areas. Wood-burning fireplace. Just minutes from Lewisville Lake.

Rental criteria: http://www.bedfordpropertymanagementinc.com/files/Selection%20Criteria%20-%20PMI%20Metroplex.pdf

$1800 Deposit. $1800/mo. Pet deposit/fee $300 (per pet). Pet rent as applicable. $55 application fee per tenant 18+

Call 817.330.6430 to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5201 Whiting Way have any available units?
5201 Whiting Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 5201 Whiting Way have?
Some of 5201 Whiting Way's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5201 Whiting Way currently offering any rent specials?
5201 Whiting Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5201 Whiting Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 5201 Whiting Way is pet friendly.
Does 5201 Whiting Way offer parking?
Yes, 5201 Whiting Way offers parking.
Does 5201 Whiting Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5201 Whiting Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5201 Whiting Way have a pool?
No, 5201 Whiting Way does not have a pool.
Does 5201 Whiting Way have accessible units?
No, 5201 Whiting Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5201 Whiting Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5201 Whiting Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crash Pads
814 Bernard Street
Denton, TX 76201
Autumn Ridge
3401 Joyce Lane
Denton, TX 76207
Discovery Park
3925 North Elm Street
Denton, TX 76207
Majestic Parc
2700 East Mckinney Street
Denton, TX 76209
Pace's Crossing
2411 S I-35E
Denton, TX 76210
Iconic Village
2411 W Hickory St
Denton, TX 76201
Londonderry Oaks
1721 Teasley Ln
Denton, TX 76210
The Lodge at Pecan Creek
6503 S Shady Shores Rd
Denton, TX 76208

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas