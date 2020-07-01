All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 516 Mill Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
516 Mill Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

516 Mill Street

516 Mill Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

516 Mill Street, Denton, TX 76205

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully updated home with solid oak cabinets, granite countertops, and appliances. Owners are replacing the washer, dryer, refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave.

Application instructions have been provided in the Documents section.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 516 Mill Street have any available units?
516 Mill Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 516 Mill Street have?
Some of 516 Mill Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 516 Mill Street currently offering any rent specials?
516 Mill Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 516 Mill Street pet-friendly?
No, 516 Mill Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 516 Mill Street offer parking?
Yes, 516 Mill Street offers parking.
Does 516 Mill Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 516 Mill Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 516 Mill Street have a pool?
No, 516 Mill Street does not have a pool.
Does 516 Mill Street have accessible units?
No, 516 Mill Street does not have accessible units.
Does 516 Mill Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 516 Mill Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trinity Pines Apartments
3815 Stuart Road
Denton, TX 76209
Crash Pads II
1111 Eagle Drive
Denton, TX 76201
Lights
1607 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
Hickory Creek Ranch
2700 Cedar Creek Lane
Denton, TX 76210
Coronado North
301 Coronado Dr
Denton, TX 76209
Londonderry Oaks
1721 Teasley Ln
Denton, TX 76210
19TWENTY APARTMENTS
1920 N Ruddell St
Denton, TX 76209
Starlite
425 Fulton Street
Denton, TX 76201

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas