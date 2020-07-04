All apartments in Denton
Last updated April 30 2020 at 9:30 AM

515 Gober St

515 Gober Street · No Longer Available
Location

515 Gober Street, Denton, TX 76201

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Available 06/04/20 This adorable one bedroom one bathroom home is just minutes from University of North Texas! This home has window units!

***Photos Coming Soon***

(RLNE4020995)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 515 Gober St have any available units?
515 Gober St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
Is 515 Gober St currently offering any rent specials?
515 Gober St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 515 Gober St pet-friendly?
No, 515 Gober St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 515 Gober St offer parking?
No, 515 Gober St does not offer parking.
Does 515 Gober St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 515 Gober St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 515 Gober St have a pool?
No, 515 Gober St does not have a pool.
Does 515 Gober St have accessible units?
No, 515 Gober St does not have accessible units.
Does 515 Gober St have units with dishwashers?
No, 515 Gober St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 515 Gober St have units with air conditioning?
No, 515 Gober St does not have units with air conditioning.

