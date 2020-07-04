Rent Calculator
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
5028 Atlantic Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
5028 Atlantic Drive
5028 Atlantic Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
5028 Atlantic Drive, Denton, TX 76210
Amenities
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
Very nice 4 bedroom home in Teasley Harbor. Great view and privacy with wooded green belt in rear. Government Voucher! Buyer agent to verify all information.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5028 Atlantic Drive have any available units?
5028 Atlantic Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denton, TX
.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denton Rent Report
.
Is 5028 Atlantic Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5028 Atlantic Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5028 Atlantic Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5028 Atlantic Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Denton
.
Does 5028 Atlantic Drive offer parking?
No, 5028 Atlantic Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5028 Atlantic Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5028 Atlantic Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5028 Atlantic Drive have a pool?
No, 5028 Atlantic Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5028 Atlantic Drive have accessible units?
No, 5028 Atlantic Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5028 Atlantic Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5028 Atlantic Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5028 Atlantic Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5028 Atlantic Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
