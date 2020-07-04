All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 5028 Atlantic Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
5028 Atlantic Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5028 Atlantic Drive

5028 Atlantic Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5028 Atlantic Drive, Denton, TX 76210

Amenities

fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
Very nice 4 bedroom home in Teasley Harbor. Great view and privacy with wooded green belt in rear. Government Voucher! Buyer agent to verify all information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5028 Atlantic Drive have any available units?
5028 Atlantic Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
Is 5028 Atlantic Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5028 Atlantic Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5028 Atlantic Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5028 Atlantic Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 5028 Atlantic Drive offer parking?
No, 5028 Atlantic Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5028 Atlantic Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5028 Atlantic Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5028 Atlantic Drive have a pool?
No, 5028 Atlantic Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5028 Atlantic Drive have accessible units?
No, 5028 Atlantic Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5028 Atlantic Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5028 Atlantic Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5028 Atlantic Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5028 Atlantic Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Quarter
1003 Eagle
Denton, TX 76201
Trinity Pines Apartments
3815 Stuart Road
Denton, TX 76209
The Metro
627 Bernard Street
Denton, TX 76201
Lights
1607 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
Londonderry Oaks
1721 Teasley Ln
Denton, TX 76210
The Lodge at Pecan Creek
6503 S Shady Shores Rd
Denton, TX 76208
The Vibe
1610 E McKinney St
Denton, TX 76209
Mckinney Park
191 Duchess Dr
Denton, TX 76208

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas